Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,098,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after acquiring an additional 435,542 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,003,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,444,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 10,993.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 241,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Sony Group stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

