Space Cow Boy One Day Trading Volume Tops $977.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.39 or 0.99980635 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010359 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005528 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064425 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00077333 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

