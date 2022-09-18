SparkPoint Fuel Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $50,275.45 and approximately $47.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000406 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031279 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparkPoint Fuel’s official website is srk.finance. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.