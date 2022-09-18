Spartan Protocol Price Reaches $0.0129 on Exchanges (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $43,775.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 115,068,120 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Spartan Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/SpartanProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spartan Protocol provides community-governed and programmable token emissions functions to incentivize the formation of deep liquidity pools. This base of liquidity is utilized in order to provide asset swaps, synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. The common base asset SPARTA provides an internal pricing mechanism without reliance on external oracles. Binance Smart Chain was chosen as the protocol's home to allow for near-instant settlement and extremely low gas fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

