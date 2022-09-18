SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSB. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPSB stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88.

