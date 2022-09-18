SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
