SPINDLE (SPD) Hits Market Cap of $291,448.65

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $291,448.65 and $150.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

