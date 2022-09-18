SPINDLE (SPD) Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $274,107.87 and approximately $144.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00255721 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00127321 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001519 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000468 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

