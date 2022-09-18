Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SR. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.67.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Spire by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spire by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Spire by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile



Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

