Splintershards Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.06 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $64.21 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.0788 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Splintershards

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 922,079,878 coins and its circulating supply is 815,144,365 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

