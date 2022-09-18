Spore (SPORE) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,751.00

Spore (SPORE) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spore has a market capitalization of $652,722.45 and $3,751.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spore has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spore alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,818.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004905 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 142.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00057663 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005552 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00064995 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00077064 BTC.

About Spore

Spore is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spore

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.