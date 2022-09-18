Sportcash One Price Tops $0.0063 (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. Sportcash One has a market cap of $79,436.61 and $3,493.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sportcash One has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00112100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00843250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sportcash One Coin Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone.

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sportcash One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

