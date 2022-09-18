Squirrel Finance (NUTS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.00

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $30,220.59 and $17.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00848231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 482,875 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance.

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users.”

