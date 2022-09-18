srnArt Gallery (SACT) Price Hits $0.0149 on Exchanges

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $59,619.88 and $33.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110174 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00848231 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
srnArt Gallery Profile
srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.
