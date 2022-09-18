St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,583.14.

STJPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) in a report on Friday, June 24th.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

STJPF stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

