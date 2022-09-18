Stably USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $462,707.10 and approximately $6,500.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stably USD has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,483.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00058133 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010448 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00062433 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00079062 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

