Stably USD (USDS) Achieves Market Cap of $461,879.69

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC on popular exchanges. Stably USD has a total market cap of $461,879.69 and approximately $2,364.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,013.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058298 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00065736 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077583 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

