Stake DAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $120,396.00 (SDT)

Stake DAO (SDT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Stake DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stake DAO has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stake DAO has a market cap of $318,606.63 and $120,396.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00091587 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00078500 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00021492 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00030813 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007968 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000278 BTC.
Stake DAO Profile
Stake DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stake DAO
