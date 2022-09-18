Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Trading Down 1.2%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.42 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.42 ($0.19). 232,032 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.60 ($0.19).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 430.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 475.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £665.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

