Standard Protocol Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $575,718.94 and $121,303.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Standard Protocol’s official website is standard.tech.

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Protocol is a Collaterized Rebasable Stablecoin (CRC) protocol for synthetic assets operating across the Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

