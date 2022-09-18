Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0012

Starbase (STAR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $221,452.22 and $30,728.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005531 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00065088 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00077042 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Minsk team in 2020, FileStar has an open-source developer community that contributes to an ever-growing code base. FileStar has implemented a distributed storage incentive mechanism based on Filecoin through technological innovations, refined design for economic model and governance mechanism, and has gradually evolved from distributed storage to distributed Internet incentive layer. The FileStar protocol native token is STAR, used to pay for gas and storage. Miners get STAR mining rewards and gas rewards. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars.

