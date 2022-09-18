Starbucks Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

SBUX stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

