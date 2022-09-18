STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Reaches $0.0626 on Top Exchanges

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. STARSHIP has a market cap of $1.18 million and $2,057.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.96 or 0.02528581 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00113575 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00828303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
STARSHIP Coin Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC and its Facebook page is accessible here.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
