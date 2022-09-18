Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 183.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $22.97 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

