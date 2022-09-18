STASIS EURO 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.64 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $123.05 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

