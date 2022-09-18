State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $228,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in VeriSign by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after acquiring an additional 208,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $175.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.50. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

