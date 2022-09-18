State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $12,472,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GD opened at $227.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

