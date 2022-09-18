State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 996,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 146,465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $3,025,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 128,409 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 398,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 107,023 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 114,798 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

