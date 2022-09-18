State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,085 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $750,203,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 132.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 224.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after acquiring an additional 685,884 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $145,971,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,151 shares of company stock worth $2,054,508. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME Group Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

CME opened at $191.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

