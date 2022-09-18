State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $58,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.