State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,913,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,159 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Insider Activity

Progressive Stock Performance

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $124.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.