Stater 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $29,854.00 (STR)

Stater (STR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Stater coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stater has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Stater has a market cap of $67,903.05 and $29,854.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010482 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00062165 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00077407 BTC.

Stater Profile

Stater is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stater

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stater should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stater using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

