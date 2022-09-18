Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0285 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $98.88 million and approximately $20.65 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. Status strives to be a secure communication tool that upholds human rights. Designed to enable the free flow of information, protect the right to private, secure conversations, and promote the sovereignty of individuals. Discord | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Weibo Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

