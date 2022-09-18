Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Downgraded to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SCS stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 341.20%.

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

