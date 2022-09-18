Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Reaches $2.66 on Top Exchanges

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $30.98 million and approximately $793,784.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00013433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007728 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012102 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003085 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,624,994 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.com. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.