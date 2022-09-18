Steem (STEEM) Hits One Day Volume of $14.18 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Steem has a market cap of $87.82 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000492 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008569 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007952 BTC.
- Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.io.
Steem Coin Trading
