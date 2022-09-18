Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.11

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.11 and traded as high as $13.48. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 46,345 shares.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $258.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 44.70%. Equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 73.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

