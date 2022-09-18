Stephen D. Yarad Acquires 2,275 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Stock

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen D. Yarad acquired 2,275 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $24,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,527 shares in the company, valued at $243,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MFA Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MFA stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.46%.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $11,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 2,125,041 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $7,686,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after buying an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

