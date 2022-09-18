Stifel Nicolaus Boosts The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $105.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,264 shares of company stock worth $888,936. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

