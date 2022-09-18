StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Celsion Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLSN opened at $2.04 on Friday. Celsion has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.25. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 5,229.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Celsion Company Profile
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
