StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Celsion Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $2.04 on Friday. Celsion has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.25. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 5,229.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsion

Celsion Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Celsion Co. ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Celsion worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

