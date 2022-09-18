StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of CHCI opened at $4.91 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

