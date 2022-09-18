StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELMD. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Electromed Stock Down 0.3 %

Electromed stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.71 million, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

