StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHH opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $21.83.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 18.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

