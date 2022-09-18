StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

MediWound Price Performance

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.86 on Friday. MediWound has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 73.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of MediWound by 56.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

