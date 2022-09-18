StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

MediWound Price Performance

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.86 on Friday. MediWound has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 73.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of MediWound by 56.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

