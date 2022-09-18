StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MBRX. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

