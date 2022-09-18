StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OPHC opened at $4.07 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
