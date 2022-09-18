StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OPHC opened at $4.07 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 210.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

