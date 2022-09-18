StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Trading Down 2.4 %
PFIE stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.83.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
