StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $52.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.