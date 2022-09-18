StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 347.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. 27.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

