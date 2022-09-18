StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGLE has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. HC Wainwright lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.63.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 7.6 %

AGLE opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.66. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

Insider Transactions at Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Marcio Souza acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 430,576 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 119,693 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.